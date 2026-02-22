Serve With Humility, Patriotism, Tinubu Urges FCT, Kano, Rivers Election Winners

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the winners of Saturday’s elections in the Federal Capital Territory and the states of Kano and Rivers.

INEC conducted elections in the six area councils of the FCT and by-elections in the Ahoada East II and Khana II state constituencies of Rivers State, as well as in the Kano Municipal and Ungogo constituencies in Kano State.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President urged the winners to serve with humility, patriotism, and dedication and to view the mandate given to them by the people as a sacred trust.

He commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his remarkable achievements in the territory, which have yielded political dividends for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President congratulated the APC national leadership, the Kano and Rivers leaderships, and all members of the party on the victories at the polls.

He lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and voters for the peaceful and successful conduct of the elections.

He further commended the courage and discipline displayed by all the contestants, stating that democracy is enriched by the vibrancy of participation and competition.

Tinubu affirmed that the successful conduct of the elections further strengthened democratic culture and institutions and called on INEC to continue improving its efforts to deliver even more exemplary electoral processes.