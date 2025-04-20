Serve God, Humanity In Love- Anglican Primate Tasks Christians

Share

Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion),the Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba has tasked Christians on being sacrificial in serving God and humanity, following the life of Jesus Christ.

He made the call during his message on Maundy Thursday, a Christian observance that commemorates the washing of the disciples’ feet and the institution of the Last Supper.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Ndukuba noted that Holy Week begins with the celebration of Palm Sunday and proceeds with a series of events that reflect what Jesus did, taught, and endured during the final week of His earthly ministry, culminating in His crucifixion and resurrection.

He said Maundy Thursday “highlights the significance of Jesus’ actions on the eve of His crucifixion, particularly His act of humility in washing the feet of His disciples, a task traditionally reserved for servants.”

Preaching from John 13: 1–17, Ndukuba emphasised the importance of servant leadership, humility, and love, which Jesus demonstrated through this symbolic act.

“Today, we remember how He instituted the Last Supper, during the Jewish celebration of the Passover.

“That evening, Jesus gathered with His disciples for a meal, took bread, broke it, and gave it to them saying, ‘This is my body, given for you; do this in remembrance of me.’

“When He had finished, He sat down and said, ‘You call me Teacher and Lord—and rightly so, for that is what I am.

“If I, your Lord and Teacher, have washed your feet, you also should wash one another’s feet. I have set an example for you to follow.

“He also took the cup, blessed it, and gave it to them, saying, ‘This is my blood of the new covenant, poured out for many.”

The Primate explained that Jesus’ actions fulfilled the message of Mark 10:45, which says, “For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give His life as a ransom for many.”

“…As we commemorate the Last Supper, I pray the Lord helps us to follow in His footsteps—daily surrendering our lives to God and serving both Him and our fellow humans with love and humility,” he said.

Ndukuba urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to love one another just as Christ loved them and gave Himself for their sake, in fulfillment of His law.

He further explained that Maundy Thursday preceded Good Friday, which “recounts Jesus’ betrayal, arrest, suffering, crucifixion, and ultimately leads to the celebration of His resurrection on Easter Sunday.”

The Primate expressed gratitude to God for His divine love, which sent Jesus to earth as a sacrifice for humanity.

He called on Nigerians to yield their hearts to God and to selfless service toward one another.

Share