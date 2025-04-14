Serikin Sasa Title: We’re In Support Of Olubadan’s Decision

Share

Leaders and members of the Hausa community in Oyo State have declared their full support for the decision of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Akinloye Owolabi Olakulehin, declaring the title of Serikin Sasa as illegal, null, and void.

The community emphasized that only the Olubadan holds the authority to install or remove any traditional titleholder in Ibadanland.

This declaration was made shortly after an emergency meeting of the Hausa community, held at Sabo in Ibadan on Monday.

The Olubadan had earlier announced that the title of Serikin Sasa is not recognized in Ibadanland, stressing that the legitimate authority in Sasa community is the Baale of Sasa.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Solomon Ayoade, the Olubadan affirmed that all individuals or groups residing in Sasa land remain under the leadership of the Baale of Sasa, Amusa Akinade Ajani.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

