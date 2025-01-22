Serie A: Udinese Drop Okoye Over Betting Scandal

Share

Amid the alleged betting irregularities, Maduka Okoye on Wednesday dropped by his Serie A club, Udinese’s list of registered players.

The Nigeria international is under the watch for betting on his own yellow card in Udinese’s Serie A clash against Lazio on March 11, 2024.

Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting in the 64th minute of the encounter.

Investigators have reportedly conducted a search on the shot stopper’s residence following complaints from betting company agency, Sisal.

If found guilty, the 25-year-old could be banned for up to five years.

It would be recalled that Okoye is currently recovering from a wrist injury.

Following the announcement, the Nigerian international has been replaced by Egil Selvik in Udinese’s 25-man squad.

