Serie A: Udinese Drop Okoye Over Betting Scandal

Amid the alleged betting irregularities, Maduka Okoye on Wednesday dropped by his Serie A club, Udinese’s list of registered players.
The Nigeria international is under the watch for betting on his own yellow card in Udinese’s Serie A clash against Lazio on March 11, 2024.
Okoye received a yellow card for time-wasting in the 64th minute of the encounter.
Investigators have reportedly conducted a search on the shot stopper’s residence following complaints from betting company agency, Sisal.
READ ALSO:
- Serie A Giants Monitor Eagles Star
- Serie A: Capello Blasts Roma For Sacking Mourinho
- Serie A Reveal 2023/24 Fixtures
If found guilty, the 25-year-old could be banned for up to five years.
It would be recalled that Okoye is currently recovering from a wrist injury.
Following the announcement, the Nigerian international has been replaced by Egil Selvik in Udinese’s 25-man squad.