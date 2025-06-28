Serie A: Okoye Faces Four-Year Ban For Alleged Sporting Fraud

Nigerian international and Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, is facing a potential four-year ban after being referred to the Italian Football Federation’s disciplinary commission for alleged sporting fraud.

The 25-year-old shot-stopper is under formal investigation by Italian authorities for allegedly manipulating an in-game event, receiving a deliberate yellow card during a Serie A match between Udinese and Lazio on March 11, 2024.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute at the Dacia Arena, with Okoye booked for time-wasting as Udinese held a 2-1 lead.

While bookings for time-wasting are common, Italian investigators suspect that the caution may have been intentional for illicit purposes, raising concerns beyond irregular betting to the more serious offence of sporting fraud.

Unlike previous cases involving sports betting infractions, Okoye’s case has been elevated due to what prosecutors describe as evidence suggesting premeditation and coordination.

Reports indicate that he is being investigated alongside three close associates.

If found guilty, the Nigerian international could face a ban of up to four years from professional football, a sanction that would significantly impact both his club and international career.

Maduka Okoye joined Udinese from English side Watford in the summer transfer window of 2023. He has since become a prominent figure in the Italian top flight, earning praise for his performances and securing a starting role for the Friulian club.

This development adds to a growing list of disciplinary issues plaguing European football, particularly surrounding match-fixing and betting-related offences.

The Italian Football Federation has not yet set a date for the disciplinary hearing. Also, Okoye and his legal team have yet to issue a public statement.