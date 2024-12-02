Serie A: Lookman Targets 10th Goal As Atalanta Face AS Roma

Share

Super Eagles winger, Ademola Lookman will be looking to score his 10th goal of the campaign when Atalanta faces AS Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, on Monday.

Lookman has been in impressive form for La Dea this season, netting nine times across all competitions.

The 27-year-old was rested in Atalanta’s 6-1 rout of Young Boys of Switzerland last week Tuesday.

The winger is also expected to be named in the starting line-up against AS Roma.

Atalanta are unbeaten in their last 12 matches across all competitions.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side occupy the second position on the table with 28 points from 13 matches.

