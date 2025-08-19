Serie A Legend Calls For Sanctions On Lookman As Inter Cool

Former Juventus and Napoli director, Luciano Moggi, has called for tougher punishments for players and coaches who fail to respect their contracts in Serie A. Writing in his regular column for Libero, Moggi said the Italian league is suffering from “managerial confusion” and warned that rules are being ignored.

He pointed to Nigerian striker, Ademola Lookman, and former Inter coach, Simone Inzaghi, as recent examples of professionals who have not fully respected their deals. “Our football has lost order. Players sometimes ignore club calls, even presenting medical certificates, just to force a transfer.

Last year it was Koopmeiners, this year it’s Lookman,” Moggi said. “Fines are not enough. We need heavy suspensions for those who fail to honour contracts.” Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s pursuit of Lookman has slowed down.

After making two offers — an initial £40m bid and then £45m with add-ons — the Nerazzurri are now focusing on strengthening midfield and defence. The 27-year-old Super Eagles forward has reportedly skipped training since early this month to push for a move away from Atalanta. But with Inter cooling their interest for now, his future remains uncertain, despite his outstanding form in Serie A last season.