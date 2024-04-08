Serie A Giants Monitor Eagles Star

Former Serie A champions, Juventus are monitoring Victor Boniface’s situation at Bayer Leverkusen and could attempt to sign him if Dusan Vlahovic exits in the summer, Soccernet. ng reports. Boniface has turned heads since his transfer to German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian club Royale Union. The Nigerian striker had a superb start to life in the first half of the campaign, registering 16 goals and nine assists in 23 appearances.

Unfortunately, he sustained an injury at the turn of the year and missed three months of the season. However, Boniface returned to action two weeks ago, albeit he is yet to return to the level he showed in the first half of the campaign. Meanwhile, because of their superb performance this season, many Bayer Leverkusen players have been linked with departures. Nigerian star Boniface has also attracted interest from other top clubs in Europe.

The 23-year-old striker has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal, West Ham, and Chelsea, but nothing concrete has come out of those talks. In a new development, per Forza Juve, Juventus are monitoring Boniface and could attempt to sign him if their star man Vlahovic leaves amid interest from Arsenal and Real Madrid.