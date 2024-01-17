Serie A: Capello Blasts Roma For Sacking Mourinho

Retired AS Roma manager, Fabio Capello has blasted The Friedkin Group, the team’s owners, for firing Jose Mourinho.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that after a disappointing season with the squad, Roma fired Mourinho on Tuesday.

Former Roma captain Daniele De Rossi took over for the outgoing Chelsea manager at the Serie A team.

“As far as Mourinho is concerned, it seems to me that these American owners have a way of managing situations without respect for those who work with them.

“Let’s remember how Maldini was sent away by Milan, now Mourinho with his methods of… In their parts there is no sensitivity, there is only business.

“I believe in something different, you need respect for those who work with you and certain things need to be communicated in other ways.

“I didn’t expect it… Above all, I didn’t expect it to be this way. Mourinho was treated in the least respectful way possible, it is a way of doing things that doesn’t convince me and that I don’t accept.

He added, “It happened to me with Russia: I was going to the airport, they called me and told me that the relationship was over,” Capello told Sky Italia.