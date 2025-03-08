Serie A: Brocchi Tips Lookman To Wreck Juventus

Share

Former AC Milan midfielder Christian Brocchi has said he believes Ademola Lookman can make the difference for Atalanta in Sunday’s Serie A with Juventus.

Lookman, a Super Eagles of Nigeria footballer, scored 12 times in the Italian top-flight this season.

The winger’s trickery and pace has made him one of the most dangerous players in the division.

READ ALSO:

Brocchi is expected to be the key man for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side against the Bianconeri.

“At the moment, Lookman is Atalanta’s difference maker,” Brocchi told Serie A’s official website.

“He is fast, his final ball is good, and in 1-v-1s he can either finish himself or set up a teammate. He is a complete player who breaks up the game. He could be decisive, maybe with a goal, but also with his movement and his set-up play for Retegui.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

