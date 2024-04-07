Serie A: AC Milan Boss Lauds Chukwueze’s Improved Performance

After a challenging beginning, AC Milan boss, Stefano Pioli has claimed Samuel Chukwueze has now settled at the club.

Recall that upon joining AC Milan from La Liga team Villarreal last summer, the Nigerian first found it difficult to repeat his outstanding performance.

The winger, nevertheless, has been playing better lately, and on Saturday, he put up a fantastic performance in the 3-0 victory over Leece.

During his ninety minutes on the pitch, Chukwueze produced five chances and one assist.

Pioli, who was clearly thrilled, said that the player’s improved form was the result of a shift in mindset.

Pioli said:“His (Chukwueze ) mind has changed. Now he has confidence, he is positive, he believes in what he does.

“Having grown up in condition, he knows better what the team has to do. He knows what he has to do with and without the ball.

“I am very happy for him, he went through a difficult time. From the outside everything seems beautiful, roses and flowers, for kids who also earn a lot of money.

“He believed in it, he worked a lot and overcame a difficult moment, we are very happy for him: it pleases me, the club, the team.”