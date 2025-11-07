Seriake Dickson To Tinubu: You Need America’s Help To Tackle Terrorism

Erstwhile Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson yesterday urged President Bola Tinubu to seek the help of the United States and other countries to tackle terrorism.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief also appealed to Tinubu to improve relations with the neighbouring countries, whose cooperation and support will be needed in the war against terrorism in the country.

The representative of Bayelsa West in the Senate made the call in a statement titled: “Alleged Genocide: My Stance On President Trump’s Statement”.

While urging that Nigeria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national institutions must be respected by all, Dickson said: At the same time, I fully support any collaborative action aimed at eradicating the murderous bands of terrorists who have wantonly slaughtered thousands of our countrymen and women — Christians, Muslims, and people of other faiths alike.

“For almost 15 years, jihadist terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and affiliates of ISWAP, ISIS, al-Qaeda, and, more recently, groups like Lakurawa and Wulowulo, have wreaked unimaginable havoc. “They introduced suicide bombing in Nigeria and began a murderous campaign, especially in Borno State, from which it gradually spread across the northeastern part of our country.”

He added: As fundamentalist groups opposed to Western education, these terrorists have consistently targeted schools and students, leading to the abductions of the Chibok girls, Dapchi girls, and Buni Yadi school children, among others.

“Till today, Nigeria has not fully accounted for the whereabouts of many of these students — for instance, Leah Sharibu and some Chibok girls remain missing. “Universities and their students have also suffered attacks, and these terrorist groups still maintain footholds and control territories within Nigeria.

“In states such as Borno, Zamfara, and Katsina, according to accounts from government officials and community leaders, these terrorists continue to control territories, impose taxes on locals, and generally exercise authority— by their own rules, not by the laws of the Nigerian state or the Constitution.”