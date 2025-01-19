Share

Former Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli, has finalized his move to Como, marking an exciting new chapter in his career.

After several weeks of training with the Serie A team, Dele Alli is set to sign a contract that will keep him at Como until June 2026, with the possibility of an additional year based on his appearances or availability.

Alli’s journey is noteworthy, as he transitions from his previous stints with Everton and Besiktas.

He was seen supporting Como during their match against AS Roma in December, showcasing his eagerness to integrate into the team.

He is expected to play under coach Cesc Fabregas this month.

