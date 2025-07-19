SERHA Empowers Anambra Indigenes To Support Tinubu’s Re-Election

The South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has inaugurated its Anambra State chapter and launched an empowerment programme aimed at strengthening grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.

Speaking during the event held on Saturday in Awka, National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, described the occasion as a significant milestone for the South East region, which he said remains vital to Nigeria’s democratic and economic progress.

Enwere noted that the newly inaugurated chapter would deploy dedicated ambassadors to promote the message of hope and good governance across Anambra’s towns, communities, and cities.

“As ambassadors of Renewed Hope, we are tasked with working tirelessly toward the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027. Our focus will be grassroots politics and mobilization, ensuring that every effort is made to promote the President’s vision for Nigeria,” he said.

Highlighting Anambra’s legacy of producing iconic leaders such as Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Odimegwu Ojukwu, Sen. Dr. Chuba Okadigbo, Margaret Ekpo, Prof. Dora Akunyili, and Chief Emeka Anyaoku, Enwere emphasized the state’s longstanding commitment to defending democracy and good governance.

He also praised President Tinubu for what he described as remarkable achievements over the past two years, particularly the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), which is expected to unlock new opportunities for regional growth.

“This administration is committed to improving the lives of South Easterners and all Nigerians, enabling them to experience the benefits of Renewed Hope and democratic dividends,” he added.

As part of efforts to promote self-reliance, various empowerment items were distributed at the event, including sewing machines, grinding machines, hairdressing kits, motorcycles, and a vehicle.

Enwere also announced financial support for small businesses and vulnerable families across the state. This includes cash transfers of ₦200,000 each to 100 businesses, ₦100,000 to 200 businesses, ₦50,000 to 300 businesses, and ₦50,000 to 500 indigent families.

“Our goal is to traverse rural areas, communities, towns, and cities in Anambra State to spread the gospel of this administration. We must re-elect President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Enwere told the audience.

He urged Ndi Anambra and the wider Igbo community to unite behind the Renewed Hope Agenda, pledging that the empowerment programme would continue to uplift the economic conditions of beneficiaries across the state.