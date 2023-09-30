Sergio Ramos Reacts After Helping Barcelona Beat Sevilla

Sevilla’s new signing, Sergio Ramos, who helped his team to suffer a 1-0 defeat at the hand of FC Barcelona on Friday night, September 29, said the game was hurtful.

The former Real Madrid defender who was without a club for almost three months after leaving Paris Saint Germain (PSG), joined Sevilla, his boyhood club, on a free transfer in last summer’s transfer window.

On Friday, the 37-year-old Ramos had the opportunity to play his 34th La Liga match against FC Barcelona. Unfortunately, it ended embarrassingly for the former Spain international despite being one of the most experienced players on the pitch.

In the 76th minute, Ramos intercepted a header from Barca’s teenage star, Lamine Yamal, and landed the ball into his own net to seal a 1-0 win for Barca.

Unfortunately for the veteran Spanish defender, the own goal was the only goal recorded in the match as Sevilla continue to struggle this season

Without Sergio Ramos’ own goal, FC Barcelona would have left Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with the regret that Joao Felix’s shot hit the underside of the crossbar in the first half and probably without any goal.

“A match that hurts because of the result and the circumstances, but that strengthens us because of the performance and attitude of the team. We continue to grow, and we’re already thinking only about the #ChampionsLeague”, Sergio Ramos wrote on His Instagram page on Saturday.

FC Barcelona’s 1-0 win over Sevilla was a big consolation for the club whose winger Raphinha suffered a hamstring injury during the game.

The win means that FC Barcelona are currently topping the league table with 20 points in 7 games, a point above second-placed Girona and two points above third-placed Real Madrid, who still have a game in hand.

As for Sevilla, they have now gone down to the 13th spot courtesy of the defeat with 7 points in 7 games after 2 wins, 1 draw, and four defeats.