Serbia’s PM Resigns As Anticorruption Protests Grow

Serbia’s populist Prime Minister Milos Vucevic said yesterday he is stepping down following weeks of massive anti-corruption protests over the deadly collapse of a concrete canopy in November.

The canopy collapse, which killed 15 people in the northern city of Novi Sad, has become a flashpoint reflecting wider discontent with the increasingly autocratic rule of Serbia’s populist President Aleksandar Vucic.

He has faced accusations of curbing democratic freedoms in Serbia despite formally seeking European Union membership for the troubled Balkan nation.

Vucevic told a news conference that his resignation is aimed at lowering tensions in Serbia, reports The Associated Press. “It is my appeal for everyone to calm down the passions and return to dialogue,” he said.

