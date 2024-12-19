SERAS Award: Polaris Bank Wins Africa’s Prestigious CSR Recognition

Share

Polaris Bank over the weekend, added yet another feather to its cap by winning Sustainability, Enterprise, and Responsibility Awards (SERAS), Africa’s most renowned and prestigious Sustainability/ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) recognition, for its consistent and impactful critical community interventions across Nigeria over the years.

At the 18th edition of the SERAS Awards, held in Lagos, recognition came the way of Polaris Bank in what the organisers described as “the Banks unwavering commitment to sustainable development and impactful community interventions across Nigeria.”

The SERAS Awards, widely regarded as Africa’s gold standard in Sustainability and CSR, celebrates organizations that exemplify innovation, impact, and excellence in advancing sustainable development.

The awards spotlight large corporations, SMEs, and nonprofits that champion solutions with lasting societal and environmental benefits.

This year’s ceremony brought together an elite gathering of business leaders, global sustainability experts, policy – makers, and CEOs dedicated to shaping Africa’s sustainable future.

For Polaris Bank, the recognition reaffirmed its leadership in driving transformative change through its strategic Sustainability and CSR interventions.

Polaris Bank’s extensive portfolio of Sustainability, ESG and CSR initiatives which earns it” “Best in Rural Population Integration” award at the SERAs, underscores its commitment to improving lives and fostering sustainable growth in rural and underserved communities.

Over the years, the Bank has implemented critical interventions across Nigeria, ranging from providing basic infrastructure to supporting vulnerable groups.

Some of its notable achievements include: Sponsoring the Acquisition and Planting of 2,000 economic trees across communities in Nigeria…e.g Ajingi community in Kano State.

Donation of equipment and renovation of the Ibeju-Lekki Skill Acquisition Centre Installation of boreholes in key but underserved communities to provide access to clean water in rural areas.

Delivering educational resources/essentials including libraries, sandals, bags, uniforms, books, and pens—to over 15,000 indigent students across public secondary schools in Nigeria, ensuring their continuous education with many in remote communities.

Providing over a decade free breast cancer screening support to some 20,000 women and retreat/experience sharing for survivors that has reduced mortality rate in Nigeria, among others.

