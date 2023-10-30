SERAP writes INEC, demands recognition of right to vote securely

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, to push for constitutional and legal reforms that will recognise Nigerians’ right to vote “and to vote securely in free, fair and honest elections as a fundamental right”.

In a statement yesterday by Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the group also told Yakubu “to promote constitutional and legal reforms that would contain explicit mandatory provisions on internet voter registration, and the use of modern technology in casting and counting, voter registration and systems for reporting results.” It added: “The explicit recognition of the right to vote and to vote securely would improve the right to representative democracy in the country.

“The continuing resistance by politicians to bring the country’s electoral legal rules up to date with modern technology, and make the use of technology mandatory in our electoral process is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with Nigerians’ right to effectively participate in their own government.

“Large-scale election infrastructure insecurity poses serious threats to the fundamental right to vote that INEC can no longer ignore. The challenges facing the electoral process can be addressed by a swift adaptation and innovation in both election laws and election technology.”

According to the group, democracy works best when everyone is involved. SERAP said: Legally enforceable right to vote is the bedrock of any democratic society. The right to vote and to vote securely is too important to be left to the whims of politicians.

“Confidence in the electoral process is on the decline. Many Nigerians are expressing concerns about the credibility and integrity of the electoral process.

“Nigerian politicians have little incentive to pursue genuine constitutional and legal reforms that would improve the exercise by Nigerians of their right to participation in the electoral process and in the mechanisms of government.

“INEC has constitutional and statutory responsibilities to promote and advance the right of eligible Nigerians to vote and to vote securely as part of their internationally recognised right to political participation.

“Under section 2(b) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission ‘shall have power to promote knowledge of sound democratic election processes.’ INEC also has the constitutional mandate to take the recommended measures under Section 153 of the Nigerian Constitution and paragraph 15(a) of the third schedule.”

“INEC has the mandates to promote, protect and facilitate the exercise of the right to vote and to vote securely as a fundamental right. Exercising such mandates would rebuild public confidence in the ability of the commission to effectively perform its responsibilities and to act in good faith.”