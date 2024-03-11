Serap Wants Ncc to Revoke ‘Unlawful’ Directive to Block Phone Lines

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) “to immediately revoke the apparently unlawful directive to network providers to bar the phone lines of millions of Nigerians who have linked their SIM cards to their National Identification Numbers (NINs)”. The group also told the NCC Chief Executive Officer, Aminu Maida, to “restore the phone lines of these Nigerians, and to urgently establish a mechanism for effective consultation to provide Nigerians who are yet to link their SIM cards to their NINs with the appropriate support and infrastructure and adequate time and opportunity to do so”.

The NCC had ordered telecommunications companies to bar the phone lines of millions of citizens, including those who allegedly “did not submit a good NIN or didn’t get a cleared or verified NIN by February 28.” The Commission had recently ordered telecommunications companies to bar the phone lines of millions of citizens including those who allegedly “did not submit a good NIN or didn’t get a cleared or verified NIN by February 28”.

In a letter by Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said: “The directive to the network providers to bar Nigerians who have linked their SIM cards to their NINs is an appalling violation of citizens’ rights to freedom of expression, information and privacy. “No agency has the right to strip the citizens of their basic constitutional rights under the guise of failing to properly link their SIM cards with their NINs or failing to do so timeously. “The blocking of phone lines of Nigerians must only be a last resort measure, and strictly in line with the Constitution 1999 (as amended), international human rights and due process safeguards.”