SERAP Wants Akpabio, Abbas To Reject Bill Seeking Regulation Of Social Media

…Says social media not Nigeria’s problem

A human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has charged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, to reject the recently reintroduced social media regulation bill which if passed would unduly restrict the rights to freedom of expression and privacy.

SERAP specifically asked the duo to “request the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to drop any ongoing efforts to put pressure on Google, YouTube, TikTok, and other social media companies to unduly restrict these fundamental human rights”, adding that the bill would “criminalize the legitimate and lawful exercise of human rights.

It would be recalled that the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, had last week reportedly stated that, one of Nigeria’s major problems now is social media, and described the social media as a monster.

But referencing its letter dated October 14, 2023, and signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP posited that, “The social media is neither Nigeria’s problem nor a monster. Any regulation of it would have arbitrary and excessive effects, and cause incalculable damage, both in material and human rights terms.

“Any move to regulate social media would be inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“The proposed bill raises serious concerns about the rights to freedom of expression and privacy, and would lead to digital siege.”

According to SERAP, rather than rush to pass the social media regulation bill, the National Assembly should encourage the Federal Government to maximize opportunities around social media access and address the growing social and economic inequalities in the country.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are immediately taken upon the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions against the National Assembly and the Federal Government if the social media regulation bill is ever passed into law.

“We urge you to request the administration of President Bola Tinubu to publish the details of any ongoing discussion and engagement with Google, YouTube, TikTok and other social media companies.

“The reintroduction of the social media regulation bill would lead to deterioration of the human rights situation in the country and carry major economic costs for all sectors, as well as exacerbate social and economic inequalities”, the group added.