SERAP Urges Trump To Return Alison-Madueke’s Loot, Ban Corrupt Nigerian Officials

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on United States (US) President-elect, Donald Trump to spearhead efforts to identify, recover, and repatriate proceeds of corruption linked to Nigerian officials.

SERAP also seeks the imposition of travel bans on officials implicated in corruption.

In a letter dated January 18, 2025, signed by SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, the group emphasized the urgency of recovering assets linked to Nigeria, particularly those of former Petroleum Resources Minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The letter described these assets as a small portion of the estimated $500 billion reportedly stolen from Nigeria and hidden in the U.S. or under its jurisdiction.

“Returning proceeds of corruption to Nigeria is a development imperative. By doing so, the U.S. would contribute to combating poverty and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in Nigeria,” SERAP stated.

The letter also urged Trump to direct the U.S. Department of Justice to initiate civil asset forfeiture proceedings against illicit funds traced to Nigerian public officials.

SERAP stressed the need for transparency and accountability to ensure that repatriated assets benefit the Nigerian people directly.

Highlighting the systemic corruption in Nigeria’s public sector, the group cited the auditor-general’s office, which has documented the diversion or disappearance of trillions of naira from key sectors like petroleum, education, and health.

The letter followed the recent repatriation agreement between the U.S. and Nigerian governments to return $52.88 million in forfeited corruption proceeds linked to Alison-Madueke.

These funds were recovered as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Initiative.

SERAP’s appeal referenced the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), to which both Nigeria and the U.S. are signatories, emphasizing obligations to recover and return stolen assets.

The group also urged the U.S. to share information on illicit funds deposited in its banks and to impose temporary travel bans on corrupt officials without violating due process principles.

“The stolen wealth of Nigeria continues to fuel poverty and inequality,” SERAP noted, citing reports that Nigerian politicians have stolen over $400 billion since 2007.

The call to action underscores the persistent challenges posed by corruption in Nigeria, as well as the international responsibility to combat it. As Trump prepares to assume office, SERAP hopes his administration will prioritize transparency and justice in addressing these critical issues.

