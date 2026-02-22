SERAP Urges Tinubu To Stop Unlawful Phone Tapping Rules

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, to immediately withdraw the Lawful Interception of Communications Regulations, 2019.

This is as the organisation appeal to the President to initiate a transparent and inclusive legislative process to ensure that any lawful interception framework complies with constitutional safeguards, judicial oversight requirements, and Nigeria’s international human rights obligations.

SERAP’s request was contained in a letter dated Saturday, February 21, and signed by the organisation’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the letter followed allegations by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, that the National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, had his phone conversation intercepted.

Blaming the LICR 2019 for the occurrence of such an incident, SERAP stated that “The Regulations establish a sweeping mass surveillance regime that violates Nigerians’ constitutionally and internationally guaranteed human rights, including to privacy and freedom of expression.”

SERAP said the regulations grant “overly broad and vague powers to intercept communications on grounds such as ‘national security,’ ‘economic wellbeing,’ and ‘public emergency,’ without adequate judicial safeguards, independent oversight, transparency, or effective remedies.”

Citing the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, the organisation noted that “Mass surveillance programmes based on indiscriminate and blanket collection of personal data are arbitrary per se and can never satisfy the requirements of legality, necessity, and proportionality.”

SERAP stated that it would take legal action if its recommendations were not implemented within seven days of receipt or publication of the letter.

“Surveillance measures that lack strict necessity, proportionality and independent judicial oversight can easily be weaponised against political opponents, journalists, civil society actors and election observers.

“In an electoral climate, even the perception that private communications are being monitored can chill political organising, investigative reporting and voter mobilisation.

“Free and fair elections depend on confidential communications, protected journalistic sources and open democratic debate.

“Any misuse of intercepted data for intimidation, political advantage or disinformation would fundamentally undermine Nigerians’ right to political participation and electoral integrity.

“As 2027 approaches, interception powers must be narrowly defined, subject to prior independent judicial authorisation and backed by effective remedies.

“Without robust safeguards, these Regulations risk threatening privacy rights, freedom of expression and the credibility of Nigeria’s democratic process,” the letter partly read.