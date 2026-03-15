SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe N5.9bn NNPC Rebranding

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to order an immediate investigation into the alleged spending of about ₦5.9 billion on the rebranding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) into the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

In a letter dated Saturday, March 14, and issued by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said there should be full transparency regarding the reported spending.

This is as the group urges President Tinubu to direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, alongside anti-corruption agencies to probe the expenditure.

The organisation further urged the anti-corruption agencies to examine the procurement process for the project to determine whether it complied with existing financial regulations and procurement laws.

It added that anyone found responsible for wrongdoing should face prosecution and any misused public funds recovered

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SERAP also gave the Federal Government seven days to act on its request or risk legal action.

The organisation also asked the president to mandate the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to identify officials who approved the payment and the contractors who received the funds.

“SERAP urges you to urgently direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate the alleged expenditure of about ₦5.9 billion reportedly spent on the rebranding of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

“SERAP urges you to direct the EFCC and ICPC to identify the officials who approved and paid the amount, and the contractor(s) who collected the money, and to invite them for questioning.

“SERAP urges you to direct Mr Fagbemi and the EFCC and ICPC to ensure that those suspected to be responsible for any wrongdoing are brought to justice if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and that any public funds that may have been misused or mismanaged are recovered and returned to the national treasury.

“According to reports, about ₦2.9 billion was reportedly charged as incorporation expenses from petroleum product proceeds, while another ₦2.9 billion was charged against crude oil revenue by the National Petroleum Investment Management Services during the transition of the company into a limited liability entity.

“Investigating the alleged spending of the ₦5.9 billion would help promote transparency and accountability in the management of public funds and strengthen public confidence in government institutions.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government and the NNPCL to comply with our request in the public interest,” the letter added.