SERAP Urges Tinubu To Probe June 12 Annulment

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to support reforms that will protect Nigeria’s democracy.

This was as the organisation asked the President to take strong action against the injustice surrounding the annulled June 12, 1993, presidential election.

In a letter dated June 14, 2025, and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation urged President Tinubu to set up a presidential panel of enquiry to investigate the unlawful annulment of the 1993 election and identify individuals responsible for what it described as “Deliberate violations of Nigerians’ democratic freedoms.”

The group also asked the President to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to prosecute those found to have played a role in the annulment, regardless of their political status or affiliation.

According to the group, achieving the ideals of June 12 requires strong legal reforms and strict adherence to the rule of law.

As part of its recommendations, SERAP urged Tinubu to initiate an executive bill to amend the Electoral Act 2022, particularly to make electronic transmission of election results mandatory and to allow every voter, not just litigants in election petitions, access to election documents.

The organisation further expressed concern that the continued failure to address the June 12 annulment sets a dangerous precedent.

READ ALSO

SERAP also called on the President to direct the Attorney General to immediately discontinue all cases against Nigerians who were arrested or are being prosecuted solely for peacefully exercising their rights, including during protests.

It further urged reforms of laws that restrict free expression, including provisions in the Cybercrimes Act, Criminal Code, and Penal Code, such as criminal defamation and injurious falsehood statutes, which have been used against journalists and critics.

The organisation also warned against the use of strategic lawsuits against public participation as a tool of intimidation by state actors.

In the letter, SERAP acknowledged President Tinubu’s Democracy Day speech in which he pledged commitment to the ideals of June 12, including freedom, justice, and accountable governance.

The letter concluded with a seven-day ultimatum, after which SERAP said it would consider legal action should the government fail to act.

“These expressed commitments won’t be enough unless your government demonstrates the political will to combat impunity for the annulment of the June 12 elections and advance Nigerians’ democratic freedoms.

“No one is above the law, and there is no statute of limitations for violations of democratic freedoms.

“Amending the Electoral Act to make the electronic transmission of election results mandatory and allow access for every voter to the results would ensure free, fair, and transparent elections and improve public confidence in the electoral process.

“Impunity for the annulment of June 12 elections has continued to encourage politicians to undermine the country’s elections and deny Nigerians their right to political participation and other human rights.

“SERAP is concerned that anti-freedom of expression laws continue to be used to target, arrest, detain, and unfairly prosecute journalists, activists, critics, and other Nigerians peacefully expressing their views.

“Our requests are brought in the public interest, and in keeping with your expressed commitment to Nigeria’s Democracy Day, the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], and the country’s international human rights obligations.”

Share