SERAP Urges Tinubu, Others To Publish Declared Assets

On Sunday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) called on President Bola Tinubu, Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Ministers, State Governors, and the National Assembly to direct the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) to publish their declared assets.

The organization made this call in a press statement dated December 28 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP, however, lauded President Tinubu for his recent statement during his first Presidential Media Chat, in which he indicated that he might request the CCB to release his assets.

SERAP urged the President to act swiftly, stating that consideration would carry greater weight if promptly followed by directives.

The organisation highlighted the damaging effects of secrecy surrounding asset declarations by public officials, describing it as a major enabler of corruption across all levels of government

“We welcome your reported decision to consider asking the CCB to publish your assets as a significant development and a signal of your intent, willingness, and commitment to show leadership on this important matter of public interest.

“Your immediate action to request the CCB to publish your assets and encouraging your Vice-President, ministers, National Assembly leaders, state governors, and local government chairmen to do the same will promote public trust, transparency, and accountability.

“Secrecy in the assets declared by high-ranking public officials to the CCB continues to facilitate corruption in the country’s 36 states, the Federal Capital Territory, and within ministries, departments, agencies (MDAs), and local governments,” the letter emphasised.

