SERAP To World Bank: Suspend Disbursement Of $800m Loan To Nigeria

The President of the World Bank, Mr David Malpass, has been urged to suspend disbursement of the $800 million loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), and to request the incoming administration to provide satisfactory explanation for the loan.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) made the request yesterday in a statement is- sued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. The group also urged the World Bank and its helmsman: “Reopen a discussion on the reportedly approved $800 million loan with the incoming administration to clarify the details on the rationale and use of the loan, because the term of office of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ends in May 2023.”

It would be recalled that the FGN had in April announced its plan to spend the $800 million loan as part of its “subsidy palliative measures.” President Buhari had also last week requested the Senate’s approval for the World Bank loan.

It is, however, unclear whether the request to the Senate is for a fresh loan or the one announced in April. Referencing its letter dated May 13, 2023, the group posit- ed: “The World Bank should comply with its Articles of Agreement in disbursing any loans.

The Bank should not sacrifice international standards in the rush to disburse the $800m loan to the government. “Suspending any disbursement of the loan to the government would reduce the risks and vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.”

While expressing concern that the FGN is seeking to spend the loan when it has barely two weeks to leave office and when the project objectives and intended purposes for which the loan is reportedly approved and will be disbursed remain unclear, SERAP insisted: “The government has not satisfactorily explained or justified the need for the loan at this time, especially given the lack of clarity on its use and the crippling debt burden, and the disproportionately negative impact of these retrogressive measures on poor Nigerians.

“The World Bank cannot close its eyes to these important transparency, accountability and human rights issues. “The National Economic Council (NEC) on April 27 reportedly suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of the Buhari administration.