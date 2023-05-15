New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. SERAP To World…

SERAP To World Bank: Suspend Disbursement Of $800m Loan To Nigeria

The President of the World Bank, Mr David Malpass, has been urged to suspend disbursement of the $800 million loan to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), and to request the incoming administration to provide satisfactory explanation for the loan.

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) made the request yesterday in a statement is- sued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. The group also urged the World Bank and its helmsman: “Reopen a discussion on the reportedly approved $800 million loan with the incoming administration to clarify the details on the rationale and use of the loan, because the term of office of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari ends in May 2023.”

It would be recalled that the FGN had in April announced its plan to spend the $800 million loan as part of its “subsidy palliative measures.” President Buhari had also last week requested the Senate’s approval for the World Bank loan.

It is, however, unclear whether the request to the Senate is for a fresh loan or the one announced in April. Referencing its letter dated May 13, 2023, the group posit- ed: “The World Bank should comply with its Articles of Agreement in disbursing any loans.

The Bank should not sacrifice international standards in the rush to disburse the $800m loan to the government. “Suspending any disbursement of the loan to the government would reduce the risks and vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.”

While expressing concern that the FGN is seeking to spend the loan when it has barely two weeks to leave office and when the project objectives and intended purposes for which the loan is reportedly approved and will be disbursed remain unclear, SERAP insisted: “The government has not satisfactorily explained or justified the need for the loan at this time, especially given the lack of clarity on its use and the crippling debt burden, and the disproportionately negative impact of these retrogressive measures on poor Nigerians.

“The World Bank cannot close its eyes to these important transparency, accountability and human rights issues. “The National Economic Council (NEC) on April 27 reportedly suspended the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products by the end of the Buhari administration.

Read Previous

NERC Bars Discos From Billing Disconnected Customers
Read Next

Speakership: APC Group Cautions Tinubu, NWC Against Dumping Abbas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023