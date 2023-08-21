SERAP To Tinubu: Stop Wike, Oyetola, Matawalle, others from pensions

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Bola Tinubu to stop the ex-governors he appointed as ministers from receiving pensions, exotic cars and other allowances from their states.

The group told Tinubu to “instruct the former governors to immediately return any pension and allowances they may have collected since leaving office to the public treasury”.

Ex-governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa), Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe) have just been appointed as ministers.

In a statement by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, yesterday, SERAP threatened legal action if the President fails to act on the letter addressed to him on the issue within seven days.

SERAP said: “If the ministers that the President appoints are those who collect life pensions rather than serve the public interest, then that may show little about the conduct and integrity of the ministers, but speak volumes about the exercise of presidential power of appointment.

While many pensioners are not paid their pensions, former governors serving as ministers get paid huge severance benefits upon leaving office, and are poised to enjoy double emoluments on top of the opulence of political office holders.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Instructing the former governors now serving as ministers in your government to stop collecting life pensions from their states would also improve public confidence in the integrity and honesty of your government.

“Constitutional oath of office requires public officials to abstain from all improper acts, including collecting life pensions that are inconsistent with the public trust and the overall objectives of the Constitution. A false oath lacks truth and justice. The oath statements require the oath takers to commit to uphold and defend the Constitution.

“SERAP notes that in your inaugural speech as president you promised that your administration will be guided by ‘the principle of the rule of law, a shared sense of fairness and equity, and that ‘Nigeria will be impartially governed according to the constitution.’”

“These commitments are consistent with your constitutional duties under Sections 5, 130 and 147, and oath of office, under the Seventh Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).”