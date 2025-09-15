SERAP To INEC: Punish Early Campaign Offenders Or Face Legal Action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to prosecute the politicians and parties engaged in early election campaigns, or face legal action.

In a letter to Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, SERAP asked INEC to monitor the parties “breaching the constitutional and statutory provisions and international standards which prohibit early election campaigns”.

It said: said: “INEC is not helpless when political parties, candidates, and other politicians contravene the legally prescribed period for election campaigns. Early election campaigns are unconstitutional and illegal.

“INEC’s constitutional and statutory mandates extend to sanctioning or penalising electoral offences, including early election campaigns. “Early election campaigns have adverse effects on economic development due to prolonged electioneering frenzy.”

The group said that since INEC has yet to publish the timetable and schedule of activities for elections, early election campaigns are against the constitution.

It said: “Several governors seem to be using fuel subsidy windfall for early election campaigns. “Several governors are grossly failing to invest in social and economic development and provide essential services to their residents despite a significant increase in revenue since the removal of fuel subsidies.”

SERAP added: “Any failure by INEC to fairly enforce constitutional and statutory prohibitions of early election campaigns and the country’s international human rights obligations would create a culture of impunity of perpetrators and their sponsors.”

According to the group, INEC is implicitly condoning the violations of the constitution, the Electoral Act and the country’s international human rights obligations by failing to act against or sanction the politicians and parties found wanting.

SERAP said: “We would therefore be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. “If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and INEC to comply with our request in the public interest.”