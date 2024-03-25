SERAP To FG: Obey Judgment Stopping Ex-govs From Getting Pensions

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), yesterday, asked President Bola Tinubu to emulate Abia State Governor Alex Otti by obeying the court judgment ordering the Federal Government to recover the pensions received by ex-governors and to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting those involved to collect such “outrageous pensions”.

The said judgment was delivered by Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of the Federal High Court on November 26, 2019, following a suit by SERAP. Otti last week signed into law the bill to repeal payment of pensions to ex-governors and deputy governors after being passed by the House of Assembly. In a letter dated March 23 by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP stated: “We urge you to emulate the good example of Governor Otti by urgently obeying the judgment, something which former President Muhammadu Buhari blatantly failed to do. “Unless the judgment is immediately obeyed, former governors and their deputies, including those now serving as ministers in your administration and members of the National Assembly who receive pensions would continue to evade justice for their actions.”

Erstwhile President Olusegun Obasanjo, who saluted Otti for stopping ex-governors and except governors from receiving lifetime salaries and getting houses in Abia and Abuja, described the pension law as a “rascality” and “act as daylight robbery”. He asked other governors to emulate Otti by abolishing such laws. SERAP backed Obasanjo’s comments, saying: “Immediately obeying the judgment would show the sovereignty of the rule of law in Nigeria and go a long way in protecting the integrity of the country’s legal system. “Obeying the judgment would also show you as a defender of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the rule of law, and public interest within government.”