SERAP To Court: Stop Lawmakers From Taking Delivery Of N57.6bn 360 SUVs

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, has been prayed to stop the House of Representatives from procuring and taking delivery of N57.6bn 360 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs), for its members, pending the hearing and determination of the applications for injunction filed before it.

The prayer emanated from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare who revealed that the group’s applications for interim and interlocutory injunction followed reports that the lawmakers are set to procure and take delivery of N57.6 billion SUVs.

Referring to reports, SERAP said each of the SUVs would cost taxpayers at least N160 million.

In its suit designated FHC/L/CS/1606/2023, SERAP is praying to the court for, “An order of interim injunction restraining the National Assembly from procuring, taking delivery and distributing the SUVs to their members, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for an order of interlocutory injunction filed simultaneously in this suit”.

Furthermore, the group is seeking, “Such further order(s) that the Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the circumstance of this suit”.

It would be recalled that SERAP in the suit is questioning the legality of the spending of billions of naira by the National Assembly to purchase exotic and bulletproof cars for members and principal officials.

The group had also charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to mount pressure on the leadership of the House of Representatives and stop members from taking delivery of 360 SUVs, pending the hearing and determination of the application for an interim injunction.

In a letter dated October 21, 2023, SERAP urged the president to, “Put pressure on the leadership of the Senate and stop members from taking delivery of the planned procurement of bulletproof SUVs, pending the hearing and determination of the application for interim injunction filed before the Federal High Court”.

The letter, read in part: “Allowing the National Assembly to go ahead and purchase and take delivery of the SUVs, would prejudice the outcome of the suit pending in court and make a mockery of the rule of law.

“Unless you exercise your executive powers and discharge your constitutional oath of office act as recommended, the lawmakers would go ahead to procure and take delivery of the N57.6 billion vehicles, and thereby present the court with a fait accompli.

“It would invariably hamstring the ability of the court to do justice in the pending suit and applications for an injunction”.