SERAP To Court: Stop Akpabio, Oshiomhole, Others From Collecting Salaries, Pensions As Senators

A Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has instituted a suit against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and nine other former governors in the 10th Senate over their collection of both salaries and pensions as senators.

The suit, designated FHC/ABJ/CS/1360/202 has Abdulaziz Yari, Aminu Tambuwal, Adamu Aliero, Adams Oshiomole, Ibrahim Gaidam, Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Aliyu Wammako, Gbenga Daniel, and Dave Umahi as Respondents.

The legal action, filed last Friday before the Federal High Court, Abuja is seeking “An order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, nine other senators and Mr Umahi to stop collecting both salaries and pensions and to return any pensions collected to their respective state treasuries.

“An order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, nine other senators and Mr Umahi to clarify and disclose if they have collected and/or currently collecting both salaries and pensions as former governors.

“An order of mandamus to direct and compel Mr Akpabio, nine other senators and Mr Umahi to disclose the details and amounts of the pensions so far received by them.”

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “The Seventh Schedule to the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) requires the former governors to stop collecting both salaries and pensions and to return any pensions collected.”

According to SERAP, unless the reliefs sought are granted, the former governors would continue to both enjoy life pension packages, and collect salaries as serving public officers, and the travesty and private self-interest would continue.

The group which further argued that It is a fundamental breach of their fiduciary duties for former governors to collect both salaries and pensions, stated that the alleged collection by former governors of double emoluments is detrimental to the public interest.

“Collecting pensions as former governors and salaries while serving as public officers is a flagrant violation of the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution and the public trust.

“It is a travesty for former governors to be looking after themselves while over 137 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty exacerbated by the removal of fuel subsidy”, SERAP added.

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.