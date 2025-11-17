SERAP To CBN: Account For ‘Missing N3trn’ Or Face Legal Action

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), “to promptly account for and explain the whereabouts of the missing or diverted N3 trillion of public funds, as documented in the recently published 2022 annual report by the Auditor-General of the Federation.” SERAP said the grave allegations are documented in the latest annual report published by the Auditor-General on September 9, 2025.

SERAP urged him to “identify those responsible for the missing or diverted public funds and hand them over to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for further investigation and prosecution.” SERAP also urged him “to ensure the full recovery and return of any missing public funds to the treasury without further delay.

” In the letter dated 15 November 2025 and signed by SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “These grim allegations by the AuditorGeneral suggest grave violations of the public trust, the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended], the CBN Act, and anticorruption standards.”

SERAP added: “These grave violations also reflect a failure of CBN ac- countability more generally and are directly linked to the institution’s persistent failure to comply with its Act and to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability.”

According to the organisation: “Nigerians have the right to know the whereabouts of the public funds. Taking the recommended measures would advance the right of Nigerians to restitution, compensation and guarantee of non-repetition.”