SERAP to Akpabio: Refer Budget Padding Allegations to EFCC ICPC; Reinstate Ningi

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio to “urgently refer the allegations that lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion to appropriate anti-corruption agencies for investigation and prosecution”.

The group also asked the former Akwa Ibom State governor “to immediately reinstate whistle-blower, Abdul Ningi, who was recently suspended from the Senate over his allegations that the lawmakers padded the 2024 budget by irregularly inserting projects worth N3.7 trillion”. It also asked Akpabio “to make a public commitment to discontinue the patently unlawful constituency projects in the next budget cycle”.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP said: “Referring these allegations to appropriate anticorruption agencies would be consistent with the lawmakers’ oath of office and the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended).” It said: “What Senator Ningi has done is a positive act of good citizenship.

No whistle-blower should ever be penalised simply for making a public interest disclosure.” It added: “Without inside information, corruption is hard to detect, prevent and combat. Rather than suspending Senator Ningi, the Senate ought to have used his allegations as a trigger for addressing the lingering problem of budget padding and corruption in the implementation of constituency projects.

“Referring the allegations to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would improve public trust in the ability of the leadership of the Senate to ensure probity and accountability in the budget process.