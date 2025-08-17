SERAP To Akpabio, Abbas: Refer N3m Bribe-For-Bills Allegation To EFCC, ICPC

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas Speaker to refer the allegations that legislators pay up to N3 million to present bills, motions, and petitions at the National Assembly to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) for investigations.

In the open letter released yesterday, the group also asked the National Assembly leadership “to name anyone that may be involved in the alleged bribery and to ensure the recovery of any proceeds of bribery”. It asked Akpabio and Abbas “to ensure the protection of whistleblower Ibrahim Auto, a member of the House of Representatives (APC, Jigawa), who made the allegations of ‘bribes for bills, motions and petitions’.”

Auro alleged in a viral video recorded in Hausa that legislators pay between N1 million and N3 million each to present bills, motions, and petitions. SERAP said: “The allegations that lawmakers pay bribes to present motions, bills and proposals at the National Assembly are a grave violation of the public trust and constitutional oath of office by lawmakers. “Lawmakers should not have to pay bribes to present motions and bills at the National Assembly.

“Bribery should never have any influence in the exercise of legislative duties or the running of the National Assembly. “These allegations of quid pro quo for lawmaking have seriously undermined Nigerians’ democratic rights.”

The group issued the National Assembly a seven-day ultimatum to take action on the issue or face legal action. It said: “These allegations have exposed how lawmakers are abusing their entrusted positions to deny Nigerians of their democratic rights.”