SERAP sues Tinubu for failure to probe missing subsidy funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued President Bola Tinubu for the government’s “failure to probe the allegations that USD$2.1 billion and N3.1 trillion public funds of oil revenues and budgeted as fuel subsidy payments are missing and unaccounted for between 2016 and 2019”. The suit followed the Auditor General of the Federation’s allegations in the 2016 and 2019 annual reports that the money was missing.

In the suit filed on Friday, the group asked for an order of mandamus to direct and compel Tinubu to promptly probe allegations. It also sought an order of mandamus compelling the President to direct anti-corruption agencies to promptly investigate fuel subsidy payments made by the government since 1999, “name and shame and prosecute suspected perpetrators and recover any proceeds of crimes”.

SERAP further sought: “An order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to use any recovered proceeds of crime as palliatives to address the impact of the subsidy removal on poor Nigerians and to put in place mechanisms for transparency and accountability in the oil sector”. The group said: “The allegations that US$2.1 billion and N3.1 trillion of public funds are missing and unaccounted amount to a fundamental breach of national anticorruption laws and the country’s international obligations including under the UN Convention against corruption to which Nigeria is a state party.”

It stated that: “the Tinubu government has constitutional and international legal obligations to get to the bottom of these allegations and ensure accountability for these serious crimes against the Nigerian people”. SERAP asked the court to direct and compel Tinubu “to promptly probe, name and shame and bring to justice the perpetrators and to recover any missing public funds would advance the right of Nigerians to restitution, compensation, and guarantee of non-repetition”.

In the suit filed by their lawyers Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms Adelanke Aremo, Ms Valentina Adegoke, and Ayomide Johnson, SERAP said: “There can be no economic growth or sustainability without accountability for human rights crimes. Poor and socio-economically vulnerable Nigerians should not be made to pay for the stealing of the country’s oil wealth while state and non-state actors pocket public funds.

“Investigating and prosecuting the allegations, and recovering any missing public funds would serve the public interest, ensure justice and accountability, and end the entrenched impunity of perpetrators.” No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.