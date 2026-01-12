SERAP Sues INEC Over Missing N55.9bn Election Funds

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for failure to account for “the missing or diverted N55.9 billion” budgeted for electoral materials for the 2019 general election. According to SERAP, the money was meant for the procurement of smart card readers, ballot papers, result sheets and other election materials.

It said the allegations were highlighted in the latest annual report of the Auditor General of the Federation, published on September 9, 2025. In the suit number filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday, SERAP sought an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to account for the missing or diverted funds.

The organisation also sought an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to disclose the names of all contractors, “including the names of their directors and shareholders”, paid for the procurement of election materials for the election.

SERAP demanded that: “INEC must operate without corruption if the commission is to ensure free and fair elections in the country and uphold Nigerians’ right to participation”. It added: “INEC cannot ensure impartial administration of future elections if these allegations are not satisfactorily addressed, perpetrators, including the contractors involved, are not prosecuted and the proceeds of corruption are not fully recovered.

“INEC cannot properly carry out its constitutional and statutory responsibilities to conduct free and fair elections in the country if it continues to fail to uphold the basic principles of transparency, accountability and the rule of law.” SERAP cited a 2022 audited report of the AGF alleging that “INEC ‘irregularly paid’ over N5.3 billion to a contractor for the supply of smart card readers for the 2019 general election. “The contract was awarded without prior approval from the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) and the Federal Executive Council. “The payment was also made without any document.

There was no evidence of supplies to the commission.’ “INEC claimed approval was not sought because ‘the supply of smart card readers falls under national defence or national security and therefore exempted under the Procurement Act.’” According to the organisation, the report alleged that INEC paid over N4.5 billion to six contractors for ballot papers and result sheets without documentary evidence of supply or proof of due procurement process, including advertisement, bid evaluation, approvals or certificates of eligibility.