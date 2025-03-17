SERAP Sues Akpabio Over Natasha’s Suspension

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sued Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, for his failure to reverse Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension.

The Senate suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan and withheld her salary and allowances for allegedly violating the parliament’s rules after she rejected her new sitting arrangement.

Her suspension came after the representative of the Kogi Central claimed that Akpabio made sexual advances to her.

In the suit filed on Friday at the Federal High Court Abuja, SERAP sought “an order of mandamus to direct and compel Akpabio to rescind the unlawful suspension of Natasha AkpotiUduaghan, reinstate her, and fully restore all her legislative rights, entitlements, and privileges”.

The group is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction to prevent the Senate from imposing similar disciplinary actions on her or any other lawmaker for simply exercising their fundamental rights.

It sought “a declaration that the application of sections 6(1)(2) of the Senate Rules, the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended) to justify the Senator’s suspension directly infringes on her rights and deprives her constituents of their political representation”.

SERAP said punishing a senator for “speaking without permission” is an assault on democratic values.

