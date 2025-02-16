SERAP Gives CBN 48-Hour Ultimatum To Withdraw ATM Fee Hike

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to immediately revoke its recent increase in Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transaction fees, describing the move as “Patently unlawful, unfair, unreasonable, and unjust.”

In an open letter addressed to CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, and dated February 15, 2025, SERAP warned that the fee hike would worsen economic hardship for millions of Nigerians, particularly those at the lower end of the financial spectrum.

The rights group gave the apex bank a 48-hour deadline to reverse the policy or face legal action.

The CBN’s new directive mandated that ATM withdrawals at off-site locations, such as shopping malls, airports, and standalone cash points, will attract an N100 charge per N20,000 withdrawal.

Additionally, a surcharge of up to N500 may apply for transactions conducted at certain locations. The new fees are set to take effect from March 1, 2025.

In its letter, signed by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP criticized the policy, arguing that it would disproportionately affect struggling Nigerians while benefiting commercial banks.

“The manifestly unfair increase in ATM transaction fees will hit hardest those at the bottom of the economy and exacerbate the growing poverty in the country,” SERAP stated.

The organization further argued that financial institutions should bear the cost of banking operations, rather than shifting the burden onto customers, particularly those with limited financial means.

SERAP accused the CBN of prioritizing the interests of banks over the welfare of ordinary Nigerians, many of whom already struggle with the high cost of living.

The group pointed out that banks continue to report record-breaking profits while imposing excessive charges on customers.

“CBN policies should not be skewed against poor Nigerians and heavily in favour of banks that continue to declare trillions of naira in profits, mostly at the expense of their customers.

“The increase in ATM transaction fees will inflict misery on Nigerians and contribute to human rights abuses,” the letter read.

SERAP also noted that the policy contradicts President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to tackling poverty in Nigeria.

The rights group argued that the CBN’s action violates multiple legal provisions, including the Nigerian Constitution, the CBN Act, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act.

SERAP highlighted specific sections of these laws that prohibit unfair business practices and protect consumers from exploitative charges.

According to SERAP, the increase in ATM fees discriminates against low-income Nigerians who may struggle to afford the higher fees, creates a two-tiered financial system that favours the wealthy, contradicts the CBN’s stated mission to promote national economic well-being, and violates international human rights obligations under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights,

“The CBN has responsibilities under the UNGPs to take effective steps to avoid or mitigate potential human rights harm and to consider ending any charges or transaction fees where severe negative human rights consequences cannot be avoided or mitigated,” SERAP asserted.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within 48 hours of the receipt and/or publication of this letter.

“If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel you and the CBN to comply with our request in the public interest,” the letter warned.

Share

Please follow and like us: