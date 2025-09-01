SERAP Faults FG Over Passport Fee Hike

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the Federal Government to urgently reverse the new passport fees announced by the Nigeria Immigration Service.

In a statement in Sunday, SERAP Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, described the increase as arbitrary, unlawful, and discriminatory against poor Nigerians. The group said decision would amount to a denial of access to passports for millions of socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians.

The statement reads: “Millions of disadvantaged Nigerians cannot realistically afford to pay the increased fees. “These Nigerians should not be forced to spend their limited and grossly inadequate income to pay the increased fees instead of spending it on their basic living needs.

“The Minister of Interior and the Comptroller General of the NIS acted unlawfully when they arbitrarily increased the passport fees. “The unreasonable and disproportionate increase in passport fees is incompatible with the provisions of chapters 2 and 4 of the Nigerian Constitution covering fundamental objectives and directive principles of state policy and fundamental rights.”