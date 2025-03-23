SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Suspension Of Rivers Elected Officials

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Bola Tinubu to court over the suspension of the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and House of Assembly members in Rivers State.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers State on Tuesday, March 19.

During his national broadcast, the President suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all lawmakers, while appointing Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Rtd) as the sole administrator to govern the state for an initial six-month period.

In reaction to the development, SERAP in a suit filed last Friday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, named the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas among the defendants.

Representing SERAP Volunteers’ Lawyers Network (SVLN) in Rivers State, the plaintiffs—Yirabari Israel Nulog, Nengim Ikpoemugh Royal, and GraciousEyoh–Sifumbukho—argue that the suspension of the elected officials is unconstitutional and infringes on citizens’ democratic rights.

The legal action seeks several reliefs, including the annulment of the suspension, the removal of Vice Admiral Ibas as the Sole Administrator, and a declaration that the President’s actions are unlawful and unconstitutional under various sections of the Nigerian Constitution.

The plaintiffs contend that the suspension not only undermines the principles of democracy and the rule of law but also denies the people of Rivers State their right to participate in government.

Represented by lawyer Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN, the plaintiffs argue that the declaration of a state of emergency and subsequent suspension did not adhere to the constitutional process, thereby compromising the democratic framework of the country.

An injunction is also being sought to prevent Vice Admiral Ibas from acting as the Sole Administrator and to reverse the suspension of the elected officials.

As the case awaits a scheduled hearing, the move has sparked debates over constitutionalism and the balance of power in the country political landscape.

