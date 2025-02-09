SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over N167bn Fraud Scandal In MDAs

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has taken legal action against President Bola Tinubu over his alleged failure to prosecute contractors who reportedly collected over N167 billion from 31 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) without executing any projects.

The legal action initiated before the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, also named the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), as a respondent.

In the lawsuit, the human rights group is asking that President Tinubu direct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun, to disclose the names of the contractors and companies involved and ensure their prosecution.

In the suit, designated FHC/L/MISC/121/2025, SERAP is urging the court to compel President Tinubu to direct Edun to publish the names of the contractors and companies that collected the N167 billion but failed to execute any projects, ensure that the AGF takes legal action against the contractors and companies involved, disclose details of the projects, including their locations, the amount collected by each contractor, and the names of the companies shareholders.

According to SERAP, these actions are necessary to promote transparency, accountability, and good governance in Nigeria’s public sector.

SERAP argued that corruption of this magnitude undermines access to essential public goods and services for ordinary Nigerians.

The organization stated that “Holding the companies and contractors accountable would prevent and combat waste, fraud, and abuse in the spending of public funds.”

SERAP further emphasized that the failure to act against corruption in government contracts amounts to a grave violation of the Nigerian Constitution, anti-corruption laws, and international obligations.

The suit cited the 2021 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation, published on November 13, 2024.

The report revealed that N167,592,177,559.40 was paid to various companies and contractors for unexecuted projects across 31 MDAs.

Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc. (NBET) allegedly paid N100 billion to contractors for projects that were never executed.

Other implicated MDAs include the Nigerian Correctional Service, National Pension Commission, Federal College of Land Resources Technology (Owerri), and Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

Additional agencies affected include the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

SERAP insisted that without public accountability and punishment for those responsible, corruption in Nigeria will persist, leading to further economic decline and suffering for millions of Nigerians.

SERAP referenced the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which mandates integrity, honesty, and accountability in economic and financial transactions.

Nigeria, as a signatory to the convention, is obligated to prosecute individuals and entities involved in corrupt activities.

The organization further stated: “The accountability of government to the public is the foundation of democratic governance, which Nigeria claims to practice.”

As of the time of filing this report, no date has been set for the hearing of the suit.

