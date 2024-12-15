SERAP Drags Tinubu To Court Over Alleged Missing N57bn In Humanitarian Ministry

Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over his alleged failure to investigate and address claims that over N57 billion of public funds are missing, diverted, or stolen from the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The allegations are based on the 2021 audited report released by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation, which highlights significant financial irregularities in the ministry.

Joined in the suit is the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Lateef Fagbemi (SAN).

In the suit designated FHC/L/MISC/876/2024 filed at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, SERAP is praying for an order compelling President Tinubu to direct Mr Fagbemi and relevant anti-corruption agencies to investigate the missing funds, prosecute those responsible, and recover the diverted monies.

It would be recalled that the Auditor-General’s report raised concerns about the mismanagement of funds in 2021, including N54.6 billion meant for stipends for N-Power volunteers and trainees which was not directly paid to beneficiaries, N2.6 billion allocated for a COVID-19 school feeding program which was allegedly unaccounted for, as the program was never executed, N78 million spent on a COVID-19 response survey lacked proper approval or documentation, N400 million intended as stipends for independent monitors that was allegedly untraceable, over N287 million paid to contractors which was disbursed without justification or documentation, N39.5 million reportedly used for personal donations was reimbursed to the minister without proper accountability.

SERAP contended that these revelations reflect systemic corruption in government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), exacerbating poverty and inequality in Nigeria.

The organization argued that failing to address these allegations violated the Nigerian Constitution, anti-corruption laws, and international obligations under the UN and African Union anti-corruption conventions.

Counsel for SERAP, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that prosecuting those implicated in the alleged corruption would strengthen public accountability and alleviate Nigeria’s budget deficits and growing debt crisis.

The group emphasized that corruption disproportionately affects the country’s poorest citizens, increasing the cost of essential services like healthcare and education. No date has been set for the hearing of the suit.

