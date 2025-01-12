Share

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Sunday filed a lawsuit against President Tinubu-led administration and the 36 state governors at the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice in Abuja.

In a statement issued on January 12, 2025, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, stated that the provisions of the amended Act remain vague, arbitrary, and repressive, enabling authorities to criminalize legitimate expression and restrict media freedom.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the suit challenges the alleged misuse of the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2024 to suppress freedom of expression and violate human rights, particularly those of activists, journalists, bloggers, and social media users.

The organisation seeks several reliefs, including a declaration that Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2024 is unlawful and inconsistent with Nigeria’s human rights obligations; and an order directing the government to repeal or amend the legislation in compliance with international standards.

“The provisions of the Cybercrimes (Amendment) Act 2024 have opened the door to criminalising legitimate expression and punishing activists, journalists, bloggers, and social media users.

“This is a harshly punitive approach that fails to provide safeguards against misuse, particularly for the peaceful and legitimate exercise of human rights,” the SERAP statement read.

However, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

