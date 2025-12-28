SERAP Drags Govs, Wike To Court Over ‘₦14trn Fuel Subsidy Savings’

On Sunday, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) dragged the 36 state governors and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to court over failure to account for the spending of the ₦14 trillion fuel subsidy savings they collected from Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocations.

The organization is also calling to know the details of projects executed with the money, and the completion reports on the projects.”

Speaking in a press statement made available to Sunday Telegraph, SERAP said the suit followed reports that the 36 governors and the FCT minister have collected trillions of naira from FAAC allocations as fuel subsidy savings since mid-2023.

In the suit marked FHC/L/MSC/1424/2025 and filed on Friday at the Federal High Court, Lagos, the association argued that the increased allocations have not translated into improved access to quality healthcare and education for poor and vulnerable Nigerians.

The group wants the court to “Direct and compel the governors and Mr Wike to disclosed the details of the spending of the increased FAAC allocations being savings from the removal of fuel subsidy in May 2023.”

It also asked the court to “compel the governors and Mr Wike to disclose details and the location of the projects executed, if any, with the increased FAAC allocations from the savings from the removal of fuel subsidy.”

“Nigerians ought to know in what manner public funds, including fuel subsidy savings, are spent by the governors and FCT minister.

“The constitutional principle of democracy also provides a foundation for Nigerians’ right to know the spending details of the money collected from the savings from the removal of fuel subsidy,” the statement read.

SERAP maintained that the “Citizens’ right to know promotes openness, transparency, and accountability that is in turn crucial for the country’s democratic order.

“There is a legitimate public interest for the governors and the FCT minister to urgently explain how they have spent the money they have so far collected from the subsidy savings.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.