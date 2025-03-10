SERAP Demands Reversal Of Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension

Share

The Socioe c o n o m i c Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on Senate President Godswill Akpabio to immediately reverse the sixmonth suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as “patently unlawful” and an infringement on her fundamental right to freedom of expression.

In an open letter dated March 8, 2025, signed by its deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged the Senate to reinstate Akpoti-Uduaghan and revise its parliamentary procedures to ensure they align with constitutional and international human rights standards.

The organisation warned that failure to comply within 48 hours would prompt legal action to compel the Senate to reverse its decision.

The Senate last week suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan for allegedly “speaking without permission” and “refusing her new seat” during a plenary session on February 25.

As a result, she was barred from identifying herself as a senator, and her salary and allowances were withheld for the duration of the suspension.

SERAP, however, argued that the disciplinary action is unjustifiable and serves as a pretext to suppress dissent.

“No one should ever be punished for ‘speaking without permission.’ Being a senator does not strip Mrs AkpotiUduaghan of her fundamental human rights,” the letter stated.

The organization also emphasized that her suspension sets a dangerous precedent and creates a “chilling effect” on free speech within the legislative chamber.

“The Senate should be setting an example by upholding the rule of law and promoting and protecting fundamental human rights, not stamping them out,” it added.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

