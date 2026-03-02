New Telegraph

March 2, 2026
SERAP Demands Probe Of Google, Meta, Others Over Harmful Practices

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has demanded investigations into major global technology companies over alleged abuses affecting Nigeria’s digital economy, media freedom, privacy rights and democratic integrity.

In its complaint on Friday, it asked the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) “to urgently investigate allegations that Google, Meta (Facebook), Apple, Microsoft (Bing), X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, Amazon, and YouTube are using opaque algorithms and market dominance to undermine Nigerian media, businesses, and citizens’ rights”.

The organisation also asked the FCCPC “to take measures necessary to urgently prevent further unfair market practices, algorithmic influence, consumer harm and abuses of media freedom, freedom of expression, privacy, and access to information and ensure compliance with Nigerian laws and international standards”.

