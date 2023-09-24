SERAP Calls On Tinubu To Probe Missing $15bn, N200bn Oil Revenues

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has called on President Bola Tinubu to beam his searchlight into the $15 billion and N200 billion missing oil revenue in Nigeria between 2020 to 2021.

Kolawole Oluwadare, the Deputy Director of SERAP who made the call in a statement issued on Sunday asked President Tinubu to “set up a presidential panel of enquiry to promptly probe the grim allegation budgeted for repairing refineries which are missing and unaccounted for as documented by the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).”

The group also urged Tinubu to publicly humiliate anyone believed to be in charge of the funds, to ensure their effective prosecution and assure the complete recovery of any criminal proceeds.

It would be recalled that On September 19, the NEITI in its 2021 report, revealed how 14 government agencies, including the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NNPC) and the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NPDC), failed to remit $9.85 billion in revenue to the federation account in one year.

NEITI said the unremitted funds accounted for 8.47 per cent of the federal government’s $23 billion total revenue during the year.

Speaking on the development, the organisation stated that NPCL failed to provide a clear account of $1.951 billion generated as revenue for the federal government in 2021.

The report, presented in Abuja, showed that $286. 423 million was unremitted export crude sales; $871.145 million unremitted domestic crude sales, $722.596 million LNG dividend, $859,583 miscellaneous revenue, $24.332 million transportation revenue, and $45.758 million unremitted domestic gas proceeds.

Reacting to NEITI findings, SERAP said the report suggested a grave violation of the public trust and the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), national anti-corruption laws, and the country’s obligations under the UN Convention against Corruption.

It added that the allegations of corruption documented by NEITI undermined the country’s economic development, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of opportunities.

“There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these serious allegations. Taking these important measures would end the impunity of perpetrators.