SERAP Accuses DSS Of Harassment, Says Officials Used Fake Names In Abuja Office Invasion

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has informed a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that officials from the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly used fake names and arrived in unmarked vehicles when they “invaded” SERAP’s Abuja office earlier this year.

The human rights organization, which advocates for transparency and accountability in Nigeria, revealed these claims during a court appearance on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly took place following a letter SERAP addressed to President Bola Tinubu, urging him to investigate alleged corruption in the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) and to address fuel price increases.

The DSS later issued a statement calling the visit to SERAP’s office a “routine investigation.”

However, two DSS officials subsequently filed a defamation lawsuit against SERAP, seeking over N5 billion in damages, claiming that SERAP’s statements were defamatory.

The Senior legal representatives Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) and Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa (SAN), acting on behalf of SERAP, filed a statement of defence, alleging that DSS officials used deceptive tactics during their visit.

According to court papers, one DSS officer identified herself as “Sarah David,” despite the name “Sarah John” appearing in the lawsuit.

The senior lawyers argued that the use of fake names and unmarked vehicles by DSS agents was an attempt to conceal their identities and showed “bad faith and sinister motives.”

SERAP also contested DSS’s public statement, which characterized the visit as an attempt to establish connections with NGOs.

The organization stated that the DSS does not typically engage with NGOs in this manner, whether for social purposes or otherwise and added that the agency’s approach raised suspicions.

“The DSS is not known to make social friends of NGOs dedicated to promoting human rights and accountability in Nigeria,” SERAP said in its court process.

The group noted that it regularly collaborates with public institutions, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), through formal letters of invitation.

SERAP’s defence further claimed that upon arrival, DSS officials demanded access to management staff and requested corporate documents. While the encounter lasted, a SERAP front desk officer reportedly faced intense questioning.

The questioning, according to the rights organisation, escalated, leaving staff intimidated and fearful of a possible raid by DSS personnel stationed outside the building.

SERAP’s statement asserted that the presence and actions of DSS personnel inflicted “severe psychological torture and trauma” on their staff, with some employees reportedly hesitant to return to work due to fear of further intimidation or arrest.

SERAP Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare reiterated that the organization stands by its statements regarding the DSS visit, stating that the publication was “true and justified.”

He added that the DSS agents’ vague descriptions in SERAP’s report could apply to numerous DSS staff, arguing that the lawsuit’s claims of reputational injury lacked foundation since no specific names were published.

SERAP urged the court to dismiss the DSS officials’ claims as “frivolous and vexatious.”

The court, presided over by Justice Yusuf Halilu has adjourned until November 29, 2024, for further proceedings.

