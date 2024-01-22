SERAP, 20 Nigerians To Court: Stop Akpabio, Abbas, others from increasing own budget

A Federal High Court, Abuja, has been asked to stop President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, from unilaterally and arbitrarily increasing the allocation for lawmakers from N197 billion to N344 billion, the highest since the return of democracy in 1999. The request came from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 20 concerned Nigerians who are suing for themselves and on behalf of all members of the National Assembly. It would be recalled that the lawmakers had raised their allocation from N197 billion proposed by President Bola Tinubu for them in the budget to N344 billion. In total, the lawmakers will draw N514 billion from the 2024 budget. The lawmakers also in 2023 increased their budget from the originally proposed N169 billion to N228 billion.

In the suit designated FHC/ ABJ/CS/68/2024, the Plaintiffs are asking the court to determine “whether the lawmakers, in the exercise of their powers over appropriation/money bills can unilaterally increase their budget without the re-presentation of the budget by the Executive.” The Plaintiffs are equally asking the court for “a declaration that the National Assembly, in the exercise of its powers over appropriation/money bills, cannot unilaterally increase its budget without the re-presentation of the budget by the President in line with Section 81 of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended].” They are equally urging the court for “a declaration that the action of the National Assembly, unilaterally increasing its budget from N197 billion to N344 billion, without the re-presentation of the budget by the President is a breach of the democratic principles of separation of powers and checks and balances.” According to the suit, the Plaintiffs are arguing that: “Allowing the National Assembly to continue to unilaterally and arbitrarily increase its budget would fundamentally undermine the letter and spirit of the Nigerian Constitution, public trust, and the rule of law.” As of the time of filing this report, no date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.