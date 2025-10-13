September PMI Signals Improvement In Nigeria’s Private Sector Health

Easing inflation ensured that the country’s private sector remained comfortably inside growth territory as the third quarter of the year came to an end, Stanbic IBTC Bank’ September 2025 Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) report, has said.

According to the report, “firms’ purchase costs increased at the slowest pace in five-anda-half years.”

Specifically the report said: “The headline PMI posted above the 50.0 no-change mark for the tenth month running in September to signal a sustained improvement in the health of the Nigerian private sector.

Although falling to 53.4 from 54.2 in August, the PMI again pointed to a solid strengthening of business conditions.” It further stated: “Companies continued to see a general easing of inflationary pressures in September.

Overall input prices increased at the slowest pace in two-and-a-half years amid weaker rises in both purchase prices and staff costs.

In fact, the rate of purchase price inflation was the softest since March 2020. “Input costs continued to rise at a marked pace overall, however, and companies thereby increased their own selling prices accordingly. Despite ticking up from August, the pace of output price inflation was still the second-slowest in more than five years.”

The report also said that efforts to increase staffing levels and build inventories were among more general business expansion plans which are set to support growth of business activity over the coming year.

“Firms remained optimistic regarding the12-month outlook, but sentiment eased slightly to a four-month low and was weaker than the series average,” it added.

Commenting on the report, Muyiwa Oni, Head of Equity Research West Africa at Stanbic IBTC Bank, said: “Nigeria’s business conditions ended the quarter on a strong note, although the pace of strengthening moderated relative to August.

Specifically, the headline PMI settled at 53.4 points in September from 54.2 in August buoyed by improvement in output and new orders while inflationary pressures also continued to soften.

“Notably, the rate of expansion in output (56.1 points vs August: 56.8 points) remained strong despite easing slightly when compared to August, linked to improving customer demand and better availability of materials which enabled the firms to boost activity.

Based on this, businesses were able to launch new products, thereby supporting an increase in new orders (55.4points vs August: 58.3 points) which remained above the 50-point growth threshold for the 11th consecutive month even as the rate of growth eased to a three-month low.”

Oni, who noted that the Nigerian economy grew by 4.23 per cent y/y in Q2:25, from 3.13 per cent y/y in Q1:25, thus taking H1:25 real GDP growth to 3.69 per cent y/y, from a revised average2.88 per cent y/y in H1:24, stated that the robust growth in Q2 was driven primarily by the agricultural (2.82%y/y vs Q1:25:0.07%y/y) and oil (20.46%y/y vs Q1:25:1.87%y/y) sectors, which jointly contributed 35.6% to the real GDP growth.

On the bank’s current outlook for GDP growth, he said: “Positively, the non-oil sector’s growth should remain strong into 2026 amid a likely reduction in interest rates and low inflation, both of which should support aggregate demand and private investment.

Further, a likely lessening in exchange rate volatility in 2025 and 2026 based on our current estimates should support growth across trade, manufacturing, real estate, and construction.

“The PMI over Q3:25 and crude oil production in the period suggests the oil and non-oil sectors may grow by 14.3 per cent y/y and 4.4 per cent y/y respectively, translating into overall GDP growth of 4.5 per cent y/y in Q3:25.

We now lift our 2025 growth forecast to 4.0 per cent y/y, from 3.5 per cent y/y, after fully accounting for the impact of GDP rebasing, and after surprisingly good Q2:25 GDP growth.”